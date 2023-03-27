DARLINGTON, S.C. -- Mike Teasley has resigned as boys' basketball coach at Trinity Collegiate after guiding the Titans to a state championship during his four-year reign.

Teasley, who coached Trinity to the 2021 SCISA 3A crown, said he will continue serving in his administrative capacity of director of diversity at the SCISA institution through the rest of the school year.

"I'll be moving on," said Teasley, the 2021 Morning News boys' basketball coach of the year. "I have another opportunity; I just haven't announced it yet. It will be announced in a couple of weeks."

Trinity Collegiate posted the job advertisement to replace Teasley within the past week.

Teasley coached the Titans to a state runner-up finish his first season, and then the state title his second. His team lost in the state semifinals his third season, and it reached the state quarterfinals this past season.

Jared Amell, Trinity Collegiate's athletic director, said Teasley will be missed in more ways than one.

"Anytime you have somebody with coach Teasley's résumé and abilities, you're going to only keep him for so long," said Amell, also Trinity's football coach who won a state championship in 2019. "He's just moving to different opportunities for himself which we knew. He was always getting called about opportunities in different directions, people wanting him for their programs.

"We feel very fortunate for the time we had him," he added. "He's got a long history with (Trinity headmaster Ed Hoffman). He obviously has had success on the floor. But more importantly, he has had success off the floor with his impact on kids' lives."

And Teasley said he'll miss Trinity.

"Trinity has always been a special place," Teasley said. "This was my second stint at Trinity. It was a great opportunity at the school to help in the transitioning through the growth of athletics and the growth of diversity at our school. I appreciate Trinity. But there's a time for everything, and it's time for me to move on to this next opportunity."

Teasley added his sister -- Trinity girls' basketball coach Nikki Teasley -- will continue to coach that program. In Nikki Teasley's first year, she coached Trinity to the SCISA 4A state semifinals.