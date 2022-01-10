 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Trinity Collegiate boys defeat Piedmont Classical
0 Comments
top story
PREP BOYS' BASKETBALL

Trinity Collegiate boys defeat Piedmont Classical

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
TRINITY COLLEGIATE LOGO.jpg

BROWNS SUMMIT, N.C. – Bessanty Saragba scored a game-high 24 points to lead Trinity Collegiate to a 72-40 win over Piedmont Classical (N.C.) in boys' basketball on Monday night.

Teammate LeBron Thomas added 23 points.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

The Titans improved to 12-4 and will host Spring Valley at 6 p.m. Wednesday.

TRINITY COLLEGIATE (72)

Bessanty Saragba 24, Edmundas Doviltis 10, Djoussa 2, LeBron Thomas 23, Thompson 6, Wright 3.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

American skater gives Olympic spot to friend

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert