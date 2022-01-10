Trinity Collegiate boys defeat Piedmont Classical

From staff reports
BROWNS SUMMIT, N.C. – Bessanty Saragba scored a game-high 24 points to lead Trinity Collegiate to a 72-40 win over Piedmont Classical (N.C.) in boys' basketball on Monday night.
Teammate LeBron Thomas added 23 points.
The Titans improved to 12-4 and will host Spring Valley at 6 p.m. Wednesday.
TRINITY COLLEGIATE (72)
Bessanty Saragba 24, Edmundas Doviltis 10, Djoussa 2, LeBron Thomas 23, Thompson 6, Wright 3.
