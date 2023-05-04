FLORENCE, S.C. -- Trinity Collegiate's Ed Jarolim coached the Titan girls to last fall's SICSA CLASS 4A state championship. In Thursday's boys' final at the Dr. Eddie Floyd Florence Tennis Complex, the Titan boys lost 6-0 to Porter-Gaud.

After the Titan boys reached last year's state semifinals before losing to eventual champ Hilton Head Prep, Porter-Gaud had more than talent at the top of its tennis ladder.

There was enough depth to hold the Titans at bay.

"I'm happy we improved our result by one match (from last year). But it's disappointing to lose this one," Jarolim said. "But we have a young team. And hopefully next year, we can win the state championship."

Five of the six Porter-Gaud singles victories were in straight sets. Only fifth-seeded Evan Watts took it to three sets before losing 6-2, 2-6 and a 10-6 tie-breaker against Nirvaan Patel.

"(Watts) is awesome. It's not just about his play today, but he's that way in every singles match," Jarolim said. "He works hard and listens and gives his best. He came up short by just a few points. I'm very proud of him."

Jarolim then talked about Thursday's difference in depth.

"They maybe had a little bit more experience on their part," Jarolim said. "There's a little bit more depth and more upper-classmen. But I'm proud of the job our players did. They fought hard, and they trained hard. I have no complaints."

Jarolim also has no complaints about the high number of Titan returners for next season.

"We need to keep working hard, and we need to keep practicing in the offseason," said Jaolim, whose team won the region. "They really want to win. I know they are going to work hard and keep on working hard. I believe they're going to come back stronger next year."

SINGLES

Lucas Acevedo (P-G) def. Miroslav Jarolim 6-3, 6-3; Bryce Bunting (P-G) def. Ian Royce 6-3, 6-1; Ethan Curb (P-G) def. Heyward Brown 6-0, 6-4; Evan Curb (P-G) def. Austin Pace 6-0, 6-4; Nirvaan Patel (P-G) def. Evan Watts 6-2, 2-6, 10-6; Jimmy Letton (P-G) def. Michael Gregory 7-5, 6-2