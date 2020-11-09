Trinity Collegiate cheer team captures back-to-back titles

SUMTER, S.C. − For the second year in a row, the Trinity Collegiate School competitive cheer team, coached by Katy McCoy, captured a SCISA state championship Saturday at the Sumter Civic Center.
The Titans competed in Division II of 3A and had the highest overall score for any team regardless of classification.
Team members are Ava Ard, Morgan Banner, Jean Cates, Margaret Cates, Carlisle Edwards, Evelyn Edwards, Mary Chellis Ellington, Eleanor Farrell, Simmons Hanna, Schipman Johnston, Becca Lindler, Izzy Moore, Lauren Olsen, Maggie Peebles, Kinady Pierce, Taylor Pierce, Sami Rosi, Garner Sonfield, Josh Sturgis and Caroline Woodberry.
