Trinity Collegiate cheer team captures back-to-back titles
PREP ATHLETICS

Trinity Collegiate cheer team captures back-to-back titles

111020-fmn-sports-trinity-p1.jpg

The Trinity Collegiate School competitive cheer team won the SCISA 3A Division II state championship Saturday in Sumter. Team members are, front row left to right, Margaret Cates, Garner Sonfield, Eleanor Farrell, coach Katey McCoy, Lauren Olsen, Evelyn Edwards and Ava Ard. Second row left to right, Izzy Moore, Schipman Johnston, Becca Lindler, Mary Chellis Ellington, Simmons Hanna, Caroline Woodberry, Morgan Banner and Jean Cates. Third row left to right, Maggie Peebles, Carlisle Edwards, Josh Sturgis, Kinady Pierce, Taylor Pierce and Sami Rosi.

 CONTRIBUTED PHOTO

SUMTER, S.C. − For the second year in a row, the Trinity Collegiate School competitive cheer team, coached by Katy McCoy, captured a SCISA state championship Saturday at the Sumter Civic Center. 

The Titans competed in Division II of 3A and had the highest overall score for any team regardless of classification.

Team members are Ava Ard, Morgan Banner, Jean Cates, Margaret Cates, Carlisle Edwards, Evelyn Edwards, Mary Chellis Ellington, Eleanor Farrell, Simmons Hanna, Schipman Johnston, Becca Lindler, Izzy Moore, Lauren Olsen, Maggie Peebles, Kinady Pierce, Taylor Pierce, Sami Rosi, Garner Sonfield, Josh Sturgis and Caroline Woodberry.

