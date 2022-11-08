Trinity Collegiate football ready for SCSA 4A semifinals

DARLINGTON, S.C. – Six players from last season’s Trinity Collegiate squad are on college teams.

Titans coach Jared Amell, however, did not want to use the word “rebuilding.”

“You never want to use that word, but we were down; we lost our first three games,” Amell said. “We were playing bad football.”

But after TCS won 28-21 Friday at Ben Lippen in the SCISA Class 4A quarterfinals, another cliché is more tolerable: It’s not how you start; it’s how you finish – especially after the Falcons won 56-22 in the regular-season meeting.

“Give credit to the kids,” Amell said. “It took a while for them to buy in, but they certainly did buy in.”

During Friday’s win, Titans quarterback Carter Hardee passed for 237 yards and three touchdowns. Teammate Courtlynn Brunson, meanwhile, accounted for 140 receiving yards and three scores.

“It was a tremendous win after playing Ben Lippen earlier this season and losing by 35 points and then coming back to beat them when it mattered in November,” said Amell, whose team reached last year’s 3A state final. This year’s Titans are 6-6. “I’ve been really impressed with the kids throughout October and their commitment level and how it has improved.”

Up next for the Titans is another rematch. This time, it’s 7:30 p.m. Wednesday at Laurence Manning. TCS won 28-0 over the Swampcats in the regular season. But Amell is concerned it might not be so easy this time around.

“This is going to be a tough one; it will be an absolute battle,” Amell said. “I think we caught Laurence Manning at a tough time for them. They had like 10 kids out for most of that week because of the flu. And one of their stars, Brandon King (a Coastal Carolina commit), didn’t play that game and it was our senior night.

“This game is now at Laurence Manning, and I expect nothing less than a four-quarter battle,” he added. “The key will be limiting their rushing game, and we’ve got to win the turnover battle.”

Another key will be Hardee, who also was the Titans’ QB last season.

“We didn’t ask Carter to do a lot last year; he was more of a game manager because of the running game we had,” Amell said. “This year, we’ve asked him to win games for us. He never turns that competitiveness off. He’s always on go and is always competitive.”

Titan running backs Tre Leonard (1,118 yards, nine touchdowns) and Brycen Scott (971, eight) will be two other big keys.

Now, all that’s left to do is play Wednesday’s game.

“On paper, Laurence Manning and Porter-Gaud are the two best in 4A outside of Hammond,” Amell said. “But I tell the players it’s not necessarily the most talented team that wins football games. Preparation and effort and execution and fundamentals can be huge. Our kids have bought into that.”