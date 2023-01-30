Trinity Collegiate girls top Wilson Hall on Friday

Trinity Collegiate 65
Wilson Hall 24
TRINITY COLLEGIATE (65)
Teasley 2, Tatiana Williamson 10, Azaira Knox 27, Kenzie Feagin 13, K. Pierce 2, A. Kind 2, S. Kind 9.
RECORD: TCS 12-1.
BOYS’ BASKETBALL
