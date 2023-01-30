 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story
PREP BASKETBALL

Trinity Collegiate girls top Wilson Hall on Friday

  • Updated
  • 0
TRINITY COLLEGIATE SCHOOL LOGO.jpg

Trinity Collegiate 65

Wilson Hall 24

TRINITY COLLEGIATE (65)

Teasley 2, Tatiana Williamson 10, Azaira Knox 27, Kenzie Feagin 13, K. Pierce 2, A. Kind 2, S. Kind 9.

RECORD: TCS 12-1.

0 Comments
* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Meet the Eagles’ mystery man, their ‘Papa Bear’ head of security with a heart of gold

Meet the Eagles’ mystery man, their ‘Papa Bear’ head of security with a heart of gold

PHILADELPHIA — Dom DiSandro sat in an SUV outside the home of Evan Mathis while Mathis’ then-wife was in labor. Mathis, the Eagles’ All-Pro left guard, had a flight to catch on Nov. 15, 2014, ahead of the team’s game the following day. But he wanted to be present for the birth of his second daughter. Chip Kelly and his team, meanwhile, were waiting in a chartered plane on the tarmac as the ...

Recommended for you

Watch Now: Related Video

Lakers accuse NBA of cheating after referee misses foul

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert