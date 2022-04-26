Trinity Collegiate golf captures 4th state title in last 5 full seasons despite shortened final round

CONWAY, S.C. – Tuesday was a bit of déjà vu for Thomas Davis in more ways than one.

The final round of the SCISA 3A state golf tournament was cut short by a line of thunderstorms that rolled through The Hackler Golf Course and halted play just before the six o’clock hour.

It was similar to the Trinity Collegiate School senior’s first experience as a seventh-grader when that year’s 2A tourney was also cut short.

“It kind of brings back some good memories,” Davis said smiling – and while wearing a state championship medal around his neck for the fourth time.

Despite the tournament being reduced to just 27 holes in the final tally, the Titans were able to maintain their recent run of dominance atop the SCISA landscape by capturing their fourth championship in the last five full seasons.

TCS finished with a two-day total of 454 (301-153) which beat out first-round leader Hilton Head Prep by three strokes (299-158—457). HHP had lead by two shots after day one.

The scores were taken from the front nine only, even those that had already completed all 18 holes.

Needless to say, there were some tense moments when coaches started trying to add up the new numbers to see who would finish on top.

“Stress…lots of stress,” Titans coach Michael Hawk said. “I’m a very competitive guy, so until I know exactly what the results are, I’m pretty stressed. The kids were kind of laughing at me.

“But I had a pretty good feeling going into today.”

Monday was not his team’s best showing, Hawk said, but he thought his squad was primed for a rebound outing Tuesday.

“I challenged them to come out and compete,” he said. “And they did what they needed to do.”

Trinity was led on day two by Jay Smith, Davis and Pake June. Smith wound up shooting a 35 to lead the Titans and had a two-day total of 112 – one stroke better than June. He carded a 42 a day after shooting 71 and being tied for overall medalist, which went to Porter-Gaud’s Rowan Sullivan (71-40—111).

“It was a little bit of a struggle at the beginning,” said June, who’s also a senior. “Kinda (turned things around) on the back nine, which I guess didn’t really matter, but I started getting things back together and felt like I had a good chance to win.”

Even with just counting half the scores, June was confident the Titans would be able to finish on top again.

“It’s been a lot of hard work this year, so it was really relieving to see it pay off,” he said.

Davis shot an 80 on Monday, but rebounded quickly with a 38 on the front nine Tuesday to finish at 118 overall. Jack Seward and Drew Jeffords each turned in a 40 on Tuesday to end the tournament at 116 and 117, respectively.

“After yesterday, I knew I had a couple things to work on,” Davis said. “…I got out here a little earlier today and putted, and that was really the big (game) changer today. I got a lot of things up and down – didn’t hit the ball great this tournament at all, but my short game really came through today and the putting.”

Tuesday likely emphasized how Hawk will remember this particular championship group as one that was a complete team, he said.

“They all did their part and they all stood out to me,” Hawk said. “They did what they needed to do. Very much a team effort.”

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.