CONWAY, S.C. − For the fourth straight time, and fifth in the last six full seasons, the Trinity Collegiate School golf team stands alone.

In the first SCISA 4A state golf match, the Titans shot a two-day total of 585 (291-294) at the Hackler Course at Coastal Carolina to capture the state crown by seven strokes over Porter-Gaud (592).

It marks the fourth straight title for Trinity, who won the 3A championship in 2019, '21, and '22. There was no state match in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but prior to that the Titans also won the 2A state title in 2017.

Drew Jeffords led the way for TCS by shooting 143 (72-71) and finishing second overall individually. He was followed by Jay Smith (73-73-146), Jack Seward (74-73-147) and Drew Andrews (72-77-149).

Laurence Manning (675) placed fifth overall.