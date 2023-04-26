DARLINGTON, S.C. – Much like the seniors that came before him, Tuesday proved to be somewhat bittersweet for Drew Jeffords.

It was the final day of the SCISA 4A state golf tournament, and the Trinity Collegiate School standout knew it would be the final one with his teammates.

“I know next year we’re all going to (go) our separate ways at different colleges, we won’t be all playing for the same teams, but it was still nice to get the job done this year,” Jeffords said.

Jeffords and the rest of the Titan seniors certainly went out on a high note as they were able to lead Trinity to the state championship for the fourth year in a row – and fifth in the last six full seasons.

TCS won the 2017 SCISA 2A state crown, then captured the 3A title in ’19, ’21 & ’22 before earning the first-ever 4A championship earlier this week at Coastal Carolina’s Hackler Course in Conway.

The Titans shot a two-day total of 585 (291-294) to win by seven strokes over Porter-Gaud (592). They held a two-shot lead after the first day of play, but managed to get off to a strong start on the front nine Tuesday, coach Kemp DeWitt said.

“I think after the front nine we were winning by seven or eight shots, and I just knew our guys just had to come in and grind at the end of that back nine,” said DeWitt, who served as an assistant last year before taking over as head coach this season. “As a coach you kind of know where the team stands. I like to let them just focus on playing golf and we kind of worry about where the scores stand.

“…We just wanted a lot of good pars. Good pars really helped us win the tournament.”

Jeffords led the way with a two-day score of 143 (72-71), and just narrowly missed out on earning medalist honors for the tournament. He finished one shot behind Porter-Gaud’s Lucas Acevedo, who fired off a 70 on Tuesday to finish at 142.

“I felt I played my game really well,” said Jeffords, who will be attending West Point next season. “I did leave a couple shots out there, but I made more than I missed. I shot 1-under for the tournament, which is my best tournament this year, so I feel like I can’t be upset with how I played.”

Fellow senior Jay Smith, who signed with High Point University, had a steady tournament as well, shooting 73 both days to finish with a 146.

“I was satisfied with how I started the round on both days,” Smith said. “I let a lot of shots get away from me toward the end which kind of led to me not having my best tournament, but was just really happy that the team got the win."

Appalachian State signee Jack Seward (74-73-147) and juniors Drew Andrews (72-77-149) and Matthew Parker (81-78-159) rounded out the other scorers for TCS, who will lose five seniors from this talented squad for next season.

But the expectations will remain the same – building on a legacy stretching seven years and beyond at this point.

That was evident on the 18th hole as former coach Michael Hawk lined up with the team along with DeWitt and Florence Country Club Director of Junior Golf and Instruction Paul Woodbury – who’s been working with many of the Titans for a number of years now.

The group has been integral in not only building up the program, but maintaining its run of success.

“It’s really an awesome mark,” Smith said of the four straight championships. “It really shows the amount of work we’ve put in for the past four years and really just how dominant our team’s been for the last four years.

“So to be able to win four in a row with all my friends and all my guys…it’s really awesome.”