Trinity Collegiate golf in 2nd after opening round of SCISA 3A state tournament

CONWAY, S.C. – The Trinity Collegiate School golf team’s quest for a fourth SCISA 3A state championship in the last five full seasons got off to a strong start Monday as the Titans finished in second place after round one at Coastal Carolina’s Hackler Course in Conway.

The tournament will conclude with round two on Tuesday, weather permitting.

Hilton Head Prep (299) took a two-shot lead over TCS (301) followed by Porter-Gaud (307) in third place.

Pake June paced the Titans with a 71 followed by Jack Seward (76), Jay Smith (77) and Drew Jeffords (77). Thomas Davis (80) rounded out the day for Trinity.

Florence Christian shot a 372 as a team led by Matthew Bell’s 85. He was followed by Thomas Gainey (90), Wallace Jordan (95), Jamison Andrews (102) and Lana Claire Jordan (113).

The Swampcats of Laurence Manning Academy finished with a 345 team score led by Contey Gardner (78). Riley OverstreeT (85) was next then Bryson Watt (91) and Robbie Robertson (91) and Sam Scoggins (96).

TCS’ June was tied with Porter-Gaud’s Rowan Sullivan for the overall individual lead.

In the 2A state tournament, Carolina Academy finds itself tied for fifth place with Spartanburg Christian after shooting 331 on Monday with Williamsburg Academy not far behind at 336.

Spartanburg Day and Orangeburg Prep each fired of a 314 to take the lead followed by defending champ Hilton Head Christian (320) and Calhoun Academy (327).

Individually, Emma Hunt led the way for Carolina Academy with an 81 followed by Hannah Altman (82), Landon Crosby (83) and both Thomas McDaniel and Blanding Franks who each shot an 85.

Robert Higby paced Williamsburg Academy with a 78 followed by Binkie McKenzie (82), Ty Watford (85), Carson Watson (91) and Justice Tisdale (93).

Competing as individuals, Pee Dee Academy’s Tripp Spivey shot a 77 and teammate Brock Baker finished with an 82. Marlboro Academy’s Trace Wallace shot an 82 while the Dragons’ Jack Milligan had a 95.

Orangeburg Prep’s Harris Holstein had the low round on Monday with a 68 followed by John Paul II’s Gabe Schmitz and HHC’s Sage Bradshaw who each fired off a 72.

