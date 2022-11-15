Trinity Collegiate hires Osborne as volleyball coach

DARLINGTON, S.C. − Trinity Collegiate School announced the hiring of Kim Osborne as the school's new varsity volleyball coach on Tuesday.

Osborne began playing volleyball and basketball in the seventh grade in San Diego. She started college as a NAIA recruited basketball player and was then asked to play volleyball.

After a year, she walked on to Liberty University’s NCAA Division I volleyball team in Virginia and earned a full scholarship for her remaining three years there as a middle blocker.

She ended her career as a six-rotation middle hitter her entire senior year. She was MVP of her team two years and captain for one. She also made first-team All-Conference & tournament teams. She still holds two Liberty records for most blocks in a season and a career.

Osborne is also currently the coach of the 14’s Regional West team for Grand Strand Juniors and the on-site Lead Coach for the entire GSJ West Satellite Program.

Maria Pressel was also announced as the new junior varsity volleyball coach for the Titans.