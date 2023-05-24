DARLINGTON, S.C. − Marcus Sikes has a wealth of experience both playing and coaching at some of the highest levels.

And now the Richmond, Va., native is bringing that experience and knowledge with him to Trinity Collegiate School.

The Titans announced Wednesday that Sikes will take over its boys' basketball program. He replaces Mike Teasley, who resigned in March after four seasons and a state championship with TCS.

Sikes played college ball at both the University of Georgia and the University of Cincinnati. He then spent 2008 through 2014 playing at the professional level in nine different countries.

On the coaching side, he led Trinity Valley Community College in Texas to three NJCAA Region 14 championships.

Sikes comes to Trinity off of an assistant coaching stint with the NCAA Division I Bulldogs of S.C. State.