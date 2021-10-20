Trinity Collegiate, Laurence Manning meet with region crown on the line

DARLINGTON, S.C. − Jared Amell was counting on this season being a turning point for his Trinity Collegiate School football team in SCISA 3A play – and so far it has been.
At 7-1, the Titans are serious title contenders in their second year since moving up in classification, and on Friday they have their first shot at a region crown.
TCS (7-1, 3-0 SCISA Region 2-3A) travels down I-95 to face Laurence Manning Academy (4-2, 3-1) in a 7:30 p.m. matchup that will decide the top seed from the region. Both squads have non-region matchups next week to close out the regular season.
“It’s another big game in the growth of our program,” Amell said. “We were 4-6 last year and this year we’re 7-1. We were on the road last year for the playoffs and this year we’re at home for one playoff game at least – and a win keeps us at home throughout most of the playoffs.
“So it’s a big game.”
It’s also against a team that, besides perennial 3A power Hammond, has been the measuring stick for other programs in 3A during the past five-plus seasons. The Swampcats have played for the state title each of the last two years and four out of the last five overall.
“When coach (Robbie) Briggs was there they played for a state championship and then coach (Austin) Floyd took over and they haven’t fallen off any,” Amell said. “They’ve been to the last two state championships and they’re an extremely talented team – one of the most talented teams in SCISA.
“It’s going to take everything we have to beat them.”
LMA has used a familiar formula during the past few years to great success. The Swampcats play shutdown defense – allowing an average of just 19.3 points per game – and a strong stable of running backs on offense.
Mickey and Reid Jordan are two of the top tacklers in the Pee Dee for LMA, with Dalton Brown, James Olden, and Chapell Brogdon also ranking high in sack totals.
“They’re always tough on defense,” Amell said. “You can’t turn the ball over and you can’t have penalties. That’s what really hurt us in the first half against Hammond. Both teams are going to play hard and both teams are going to play physical. It’s just who executes best.”
On offense, Nolan Osteen leads the Swampcats with 352 yards and six touchdowns, Tyler June, Jackson Brown and Bryson Smith have more than 240 yards on the ground as well and have combined for six scores.
June has also thrown for 291 yards and three TDs, making him one of the most dynamic dual-threat players the Titans have played against his season, Amell added.
But TCS is 7-1 for a reason – led by a dynamic running game featuring Reggion Bennett. The University of Buffalo commitment has already gained 1,298 yards and has scored 13 TDs so far. Tre McLeod isn’t far behind at 955 yards and 14 scores as the Titans have averaged 41.5 points per game this season.
The defense has also settled in during recent weeks and Trinity has not given up more than 21 points in three straight games.
Spencer Scott, Daishone Small and Shannon Jackson are all among the Pee Dee leaders in tackles and the Titans have brought pressure all year with Scott (6), Jackson (5) and Bennett (4) all ranking near the top in sacks.