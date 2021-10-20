Trinity Collegiate, Laurence Manning meet with region crown on the line

DARLINGTON, S.C. − Jared Amell was counting on this season being a turning point for his Trinity Collegiate School football team in SCISA 3A play – and so far it has been.

At 7-1, the Titans are serious title contenders in their second year since moving up in classification, and on Friday they have their first shot at a region crown.

TCS (7-1, 3-0 SCISA Region 2-3A) travels down I-95 to face Laurence Manning Academy (4-2, 3-1) in a 7:30 p.m. matchup that will decide the top seed from the region. Both squads have non-region matchups next week to close out the regular season.

“It’s another big game in the growth of our program,” Amell said. “We were 4-6 last year and this year we’re 7-1. We were on the road last year for the playoffs and this year we’re at home for one playoff game at least – and a win keeps us at home throughout most of the playoffs.

“So it’s a big game.”

It’s also against a team that, besides perennial 3A power Hammond, has been the measuring stick for other programs in 3A during the past five-plus seasons. The Swampcats have played for the state title each of the last two years and four out of the last five overall.