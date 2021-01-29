Trinity Collegiate surges past Combine Academy in 2nd half

DARLINGTON, S.C. – Trinity Collegiate School’s boys’ basketball team used a strong second-half surge to pull away from Combine Academy Regional (N.C.) for a 64-47 win Friday night in the Trinity Collegiate Showcase.

The victory marks the fifth in a row for the Titans, who improved to 6-2 overall and will host Combine (Global) today at noon before taking on Virginia Academy (Va.) at 5:15 p.m.

Trinity outscored Combine 41-29 in the second half to turn a five-point lead at the break into a double-digit advantage at the start of the third quarter.

An 8-0 run by the Titans made it 29-18 and the score was 44-31 entering the final stanza thanks to a well-rounded offensive attack by Trinity.

LeBron Thomas led the charge with a game-high 17 points – including nine in the second half. Edmundas Doviltis added 10 points, including six in the third quarter.

The Titans also got at least four points from six other players including nine from Taevean Famutimi-Brown and eight from Jamie Muldowney.

Bessanty Saragba and Tre’ McLeod also added seven each for Trinity, who never relinquished the lead after closing out the first quarter on an 8-0 run.