DARLINGTON, S.C. — Trinity Collegiate coach Jared Amell took Saturday’s 30-14 loss to Beaufort Academy in stride.

He knows it’s not about how a team starts, but how it finishes.

“We were up 8-6 in the second quarter (in a Saturday game at Charleston Southern University), and we were driving before we turned the ball over and that turned into a touchdown for them,” said Amell, who coached the Titans to a SCISA state championship in 2019. “We normally play our best in early November. We play a lot of those really early games, and traditionally that’s not our best football.”

Eighth-grade Titans quarterback Cade Amell passed for 153 yards and a touchdown on 11-of-18 passing, (he also rushed for a score). Teammate Courtlyn Brunson rushed for 107 yards, and Hartsville transfer Tristian Spann, meanwhile, accounted for 106 total yards (74 receiving, TD).

“I wasn’t upset with our effort,” said Amell, whose team reached last season’s SCISA 4A semifinals. “I thought the effort was good. We did a lot of good things that we can build upon. (Cade) was impressive. He did his job and made very few mistakes; he threw the ball where it had to be.

“When you have an eighth-grade quarterback, it’s not as much about him as it is his supporting cast,” he added. “(Brunson and Spann) did a great job, and the line did a great job protecting Cade. He didn’t get sacked.”

Mac Burch, meanwhile, led the Titan defense with 10 tackles.

Up next for the Titans is Friday’s contest at Cardinal Newman. Jared Amell talked about conditioning being an important factor for his team down the stretch.

Playing two games in six days is a good conditioning start.

“It’s impossible to get in shape after two weeks of practice,” Amell said. “We’ve got to concentrate on not turning the ball over and just playing harder. Conditioning will help that. We’ve got to clean up on the little mistakes as much as we can since we have kids playing both ways.”