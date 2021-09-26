Trinity Collegiate wins Bishop England Invitational

CHARLESTON, S.C. − Trinity Collegiate School's girls' tennis team captured the Bishop England Invitational crown Sunday by defeating the host Bishops 4-2.
Hannah McKay earned a three-set victory over Isabella Nava as the Titans took three of the five singles matches. The TCS doubles squad of Sophie Belk and Eloise Hupfer was also victorious with a 6-1, 6-4 win over Riley Young and Caroline Lindenmuth.
The tournament included both public and private schools from around the state such as Ashley Hall, Dreher, Porter-Gaud, Waccamaw, Hilton Head, Greenville and Bishop England.
SINGLES
McKenzie Davis (TC) def. Saige Severance 6-3, 6-2; Allie Murrell (TC) def. McKenzie Penton 6-2, 6-4; Maggie Allen (BE) def. Mahaley Swink 6-0, 6-4; Hannah McKay (TC) def. Isabella Nava 3-6, 6-4, 1-0; Brianna Bird (BE) def. Chandler Hyman 6-1, 1-6, 1-0.
DOUBLES
Sophie Belk/Eloise Hupfer (TC) def. Riley Young/Caroline Lindenmuth 6-1, 6-4.