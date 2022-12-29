Trinity Collegiate wins Pepsi Carolina Classic girls' championship

FLORENCE, S.C. -- Trinity Collegiate's girls did more than just make their Pepsi Carolina Classic debut. They won the championship.

First-year coach Nikki Teasley's team took command in the first quarter and never looked back, winning 55-36 over Lake View the 2021 Carolina Classic crown.

Tournament MVP A'Zaria Knox scored a game-high 23 points for the Titans, who won their second tournament this season. They also have won Lexington's She Got Game Tournament title and finished second in their division at Myrtle Beach's United Bank Holiday Invitational.

Knox scored five points during the first quarter, and her team led by as many as seven after Kenzie Feagin's 3-pointer resulted in a 12-5 lead. After Lake View made a couple of runs to stay within striking distance, the Titans stretched their lead to 26-17 on a Knox layup.

But the Titans didn't stop there. With less than two minutes before halftime, two Feagin free throws gave Trinity its largest first-half lead at 28-17.

Knox's 11 first-half points and Feagin's seven were only part of the reason why Lake View trailed by double digits after two quarters. The Titans gave the Wild Gators a dose of their own medicine with a brand of full-court pressure that led to past Lake View successes, including last season's run to the SCHSL's Class A lower-state final.

Trinity, however, matched up with Lake View's size. Also, the Titans (from SCISA Class 4A) were almost perfect at the free-throw line during the first half, making 9 of 10 free throws.

Lake View was unable to make much of a charge in the second half, and Knox – who starred last year at Hartsville – helped the Titans pull away. After flirting with a 20-point lead a few times, Trinity finally got it with Yasherae Teasley’s 3-pointer with 2:07 left for a 53-32 advantage.

The game was called with 54.8 seconds because of a brief disturbance in the stands. The game before that, between the boys' teams of Dunbar and South Florence, was also shortened. That boys' contest was called with 3:18 left because of a brief altercation between the teams on court.

LV;10;9;9;8--36

TC;14;16;13;12--55

LAKE VIEW (36)

Jaleya Ford 13, Chavis 7, Page 7, Williams 6, Waters 7, Locklear 3.

TRINITY COLLEGIATE (55)

Teasley 6, Williamson 7, A'Zaria Knox 23, Spann 7, A. Kind 6, S. Kind 6

WILL BE UPDATED