 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Trinity Collegiate's Bennett named SCISA Region 2-3A Player of the Year
0 Comments
top story
PREP FOOTBALL

Trinity Collegiate's Bennett named SCISA Region 2-3A Player of the Year

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

DARLINGTON, S.C. − Trinity Collegiate’s Reggion Bennett was named the SCISA Region 2-3A player of the year and Jared Amell was named Coach of the Year.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Tre Mcleod was named Offensive Player of the Year as well for the Titans.

Also for Trinity, Matthew Warren (WR), Deon Walker (OL), Townsend Matthews (OL), Bridges Teal (OL), Courtlyn Brunson (DL), Brycen Scott (LB), Daishone Small (DL), and Cam Jordan (K) were named to the All-Region team as well.

Laurence Manning Academy also had several players make the team in Tyler June (QB), Nolan Osteen (RB), Brandon King (WR), Layton Morris (OL), Mickey Jordan (LB), and James Olden (DL).

REGGION BENNETT.jpg

Bennett
0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Enes Kanter Freedom calls out Jeremy Lin for continuing to play in China

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+9
Lake View Lady Wild Gators on title hunt
Sports News

Lake View Lady Wild Gators on title hunt

LAKE VIEW, S.C. – Lake View girls basketball coach Larry Inman and the Lady Wild Gators have steadily improved and grown as a team since their run to the SCHSL Class A lower-state finals in 2019, earning him Morning News Girls’ Basketball Coach of the Year. Lake View opened the season with a 63-23 win at Marion Wednesday night as they look to not only win a fourth consecutive region title but also contend for a state championship.

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert