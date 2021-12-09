Trinity Collegiate's Bennett named SCISA Region 2-3A Player of the Year

DARLINGTON, S.C. − Trinity Collegiate’s Reggion Bennett was named the SCISA Region 2-3A player of the year and Jared Amell was named Coach of the Year.
Tre Mcleod was named Offensive Player of the Year as well for the Titans.
Also for Trinity, Matthew Warren (WR), Deon Walker (OL), Townsend Matthews (OL), Bridges Teal (OL), Courtlyn Brunson (DL), Brycen Scott (LB), Daishone Small (DL), and Cam Jordan (K) were named to the All-Region team as well.
Laurence Manning Academy also had several players make the team in Tyler June (QB), Nolan Osteen (RB), Brandon King (WR), Layton Morris (OL), Mickey Jordan (LB), and James Olden (DL).
