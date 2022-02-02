Trinity Collegiate's Bennett signs with Jacksonville State football

DARLINGTON, S.C. – Reggion Bennett is now officially a Gamecock.

A Jacksonville State Gamecock, that is.

The 2021 Morning News Prep Football Player of the Year capped off his tremendous senior season at Trinity Collegiate School by signing with JSU on Wednesday.

Originally committed to the University of Buffalo, Bennett’s recruiting process came down to the wire as he was still weighing his options all the way up to Tuesday evening, he said.

“It was very close,” Bennett said of his final decision. “I went to Charleston Southern and The Citadel and then Jacksonville State this past week.

“It came down to last night.”

Former Sumter High School and Clemson standout Rod McDowell, who is the running backs coach at JSU, was a big factor in the decision, he said.

“Coach Rod always believed in me, ever since he was at ULM (University of Louisiana-Monroe),” Bennett said. “Loyalty is one of the main things for me, and he’s got that.”