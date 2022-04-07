Trinity Collegiate's Davis signs with High Point golf

DARLINGTON, S.C. − Things didn't really fall the way Thomas Davis had anticipated this past summer.

At least not on the golf course, the Trinity Collegiate School senior said.

"I was really contemplating what I wanted to do going forward," Davis said. "When the fall season started, I really just put my head down and said, 'This is what I want to do.'

"Things and scores starting falling my way, and I realized (playing collegiately) was a real possibility."

It became reality Wednesday as Davis inked with NCAA Division I program High Point in North Carolina − joining fellow Titan William Phipps who will be a junior next season.

"It's a great feeling," Davis said. "It's nice to have all of the hard work over the years pay off. I just want to thank God, my coaches and all the people who have helped me along the way."

High Point was always at the top of the list, he said, so it was a pretty easy decision to sign with the Panthers.

"They prepare you really well academically," Davis said. "I also love the environment that the team creates for a new guy like me. When I went and visited there, they'd showed me so much support and made me feel like one of their own.

"So that really stuck out for me."

Davis started playing golf competitively at the age of 12, he said, and had worked his way on to the TCS varsity squad by the time he was in seventh grade.

That meant he was part of all three of the Titans' recent SCISA 3A state championship squads. The level of play and that level of competition he experienced during those runs is something Davis believes will benefit him greatly at the next level.

"We have some of the best competition here in South Carolina that you're going get across the country," Davis said. "We play against some of the best players − especially in the SCISA division. I think there's great players.

"So I think that played a really big part in not only elevating my game personally, but preparing me for the next level."

