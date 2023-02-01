Trinity Collegiate's Drew Jeffords signs to play golf for Army

DARLINGTON, S.C. − Drew Jeffords’ victory in last summer’s Jimmy Self Invitational gave fans a glimpse of his talent.

But talent is only part of what got the Trinity Collegiate star accepted into the United States Military Academy. There, he also signed a national letter of intent Wednesday to play golf for the Black Knights.

According to the South Carolina Junior Golf Association, Jeffords is ranked 34th and also won the S.C. Junior Match Play Championship.

Having also experienced winning state with the Titan golf team, Jeffords hopes to help lead the Titans to yet another state title.

But as far as the big picture goes, Jeffords wants to continue to lead.

“Without politics and without structured government, you don’t have anything,” Jeffords told the Morning News in December. “I plan to go to West Point and be all that I can be.”