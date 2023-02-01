 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured
PREP GOLF

Trinity Collegiate's Drew Jeffords signs to play golf for Army

  • Updated
  • 0
Drew Jeffords Jimmy Self Tourney

Trinity Collegiate’s Drew Jeffords poses with his championship trophy after winning the Jimmy Self Invitational at Hilton Head Island’s Palmetto Dunes-George Fazio Course. Jeffords signed to play golf at West Point on Wednesday.

 SUBMITTED

DARLINGTON, S.C. − Drew Jeffords’ victory in last summer’s Jimmy Self Invitational gave fans a glimpse of his talent.

But talent is only part of what got the Trinity Collegiate star accepted into the United States Military Academy. There, he also signed a national letter of intent Wednesday to play golf for the Black Knights.

According to the South Carolina Junior Golf Association, Jeffords is ranked 34th and also won the S.C. Junior Match Play Championship.

Having also experienced winning state with the Titan golf team, Jeffords hopes to help lead the Titans to yet another state title.

But as far as the big picture goes, Jeffords wants to continue to lead.

“Without politics and without structured government, you don’t have anything,” Jeffords told the Morning News in December. “I plan to go to West Point and be all that I can be.”

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Watch Now: Related Video

The NFL records Tom Brady retires with

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert