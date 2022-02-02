 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Trinity Collegiate's Epps inks with S.C. State football
PREP FOOTBALL

Trinity Collegiate's Epps inks with S.C. State football

DARLINGTON, S.C. – Grant Epps switched from tight end to guard this past season because that’s what his team needed.

The move might have opened some eyes at season’s end as Epps was recruited by S.C. State to come in and be a tight end/halfback and lead blocker in goal-to-go situations, he said.

“This is every kid’s dream,” Epps said Wednesday after signing with the Bulldogs. “Just being able to put pen to paper and sign, especially (NCAA Division I), means a lot.”

Epps started getting offers after the season was over, and S.C. State was one of the schools that really stood out, he said.

“Coach (Zach) Edmonds and coach (Buddy) Pough just made me feel wanted and made it feel like home when I went up there,” Epps said. “It was a everything I was hoping for.”

GRANT EPPS.jpg

Epps
