PREP GIRLS' BASKETBALL

Trinity Collegiate's Feagin signs with FMU basketball

DARLINGTON, S.C. − Francis Marion University has always seemed like family to Kenzie Feagin, she said.

So Wednesday's National Signing Day was more of a homecoming than a decision day as the Trinity Collegiate School basketball standout inked with the Patriots.

"It's surreal − it's been a dream of mine since I was little," Feagin said. "Not a lot of people get the opportunity to play college basketball, so I'm blessed from God to be able to play.

"...I knew (FMU coach Jeri Porter and assistant coach Johnette Walker) since I was little and they always told me they were going to recruit me. So it was a pretty easy decision. Once they offered me, I knew I was going to play there."

Feagin averaged 11.8 points per game for the Titans last season.

Feagin
