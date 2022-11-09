Trinity Collegiate's Hall signs with College of Charleston baseball

DARLINGTON, S.C. − Michael Rogers has known Tanner Hall for most of his life.

"He went to the same elementary school that I teach at," the Trinity Collegiate School baseball coach said. "So seeing him out here today, I'm so proud.

"..I've been coaching 20 years and he's probably the most polished pitcher I've ever coached."

Rogers will get to see that progression for one more season at TCS, but it won't end there. Hall signed to play at the NCAA Division I level Wednesday when he picked the College of Charleston as the next step in his baseball career.

"It means a lot," Hall said. "It's a very special moment. Not a lot of people get to experience this and especially at such a high level. I mean Charleston's definitely on the rise − lot of new improvements to the field, the program and a great coaching staff overall, too."

The new improvements and the coaching staff certainly stood out to Hall, he said, along with his familiarity with the area and the school.

"In general, Charleston is just a nice place anyway, and that kind of attracted me to it," Hall said. "We play there every year pretty much and that just made me want to go there even more."

The Cougars are likely hoping Hall can be the same caliber player on the mound for them as he has been for the Titans.

During his junior season, Hall had 2.11 ERA to go along with 100 strikeouts in 63 innings pitched. He was also one of the Titans' top hitters with a .364 average, nine doubles and 29 RBI.

But it's on the mound where Hall will likely stay for C of C.

"He can hold runners on and he's got a lively fastball and a great curveball," Rogers said. "He's also got the frame to really grow and improve and get bigger and stronger."

That's something Hall has already seen the offseason as his fastball has gone up a few ticks in velocity, he said.

"Last season, my fastball was low to mid 80s, and in the summer it was high 80s to low 90s, so I think that really stood out to (college recruiters)," he said.