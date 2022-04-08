Trinity Collegiate's Hall tosses no-hitter in 11-1 victory over Florence Christian

FLORENCE, S.C. – Tanner Hall heard the ultimatum from the Trinity Collegiate School coaches in the dugout.

With a pitch count over 100, he was about to face his last batter no matter what – even at the possible expense of a no-hitter.

It never came to that as Hall got a shallow outfield popup with his last pitch to end Thursday’s contest against Florence Christian School and cap off a historic night for both him and TCS.

The Titans right-hander went the distance and did not allow a hit during an 11-1 victory over the Eagles.

“It feels good. It’s my first one…and might be the first one in school history,” Hall said afterwards. “…It just feels good, especially when you have a good team behind you playing defense.”

Hall was correct as his outing marks the first seven-inning no-hitter in the history of the Titans' program, according to the coaching staff.

“We were nervous in the dugout because he had to get that last guy and he did it,” TCS coach Michael Rogers said. “…He got in the groove early and was locating his fastballs. He didn’t throw too many balls tonight; he kept his pitch count real low and it helped him get that no-hitter in the end.”

Hall was dominant early as he registered six strikeouts through three perfect frames, including the second inning when he fanned the side. He finished with 12 punchouts.

FCS (8-8) got its first baserunner in the fourth when Gabe McLaughlin was hit by a pitch to lead off the inning. Landon Hardy walked two batters later, but the Eagles could not cash in as Hall got out of the inning with no damage done.

He wasn’t as fortunate in the bottom of the sixth thanks to a one-out error. Bradley Shelley’s grounder to first was missed, allowing him to advance to scoring position. Austin Howard then hit a sharp come-backer to the mound that Hall was able to spear, but lost his balance making the play.

Hall was able to keep Shelley at third base momentarily, but when he carried the ball partway to first to make sure he got the out, Shelley took off for home and slide in safely for FCS’ lone run of the evening.

By then the score was 6-1 in favor of the Titans as early runs had provided Hall a nice cushion to work with. TCS added a six-run seventh inning to take any drama out of the final outcome, save for Hall’s attempt at history.

"The three runs they put up (early in the game) were all unearned," Eagles coach Josh Guthrie said. "We shot ourselves in the football a little bit with a couple errors and a leadoff walk. We just can't do that. We're not built that way this year.

"...We ran out of a little bit of juice there at the end with our pitching."

Hall had just enough juice left to finish things off. He recorded two outs sandwiched between an error and a walk, and faced Juels Huntley with no room for error.

“I went 3-0 on him last (at bat), so I was trying to just get a first-pitch strike just to let him hit the ball and get out,” Hall said.

Cameron Jordan drove in three runs for Trinity (13-5), including a two-run double in the sixth. Garrett Keen had three hits, Dewsy Meadows collected two hits and three RBI and Kameron Rheuark drove in two runs.

