Trinity Collegiate's Keen signs with FDTC baseball

DARLINGTON, S.C. − Trinity Collegiate School catcher Garrett Keen will soon be behind the dish for the Florence-Darlington Tech Stingers.

Keen celebrated his signing with FDTC on Thursday at the school as he prepares to join Preston McDonald's program.

"It's a great feeling," Keen said. "I really like the coaching staff over there. The facilities are great. ...You can't go wrong with a (junior college) the way they're producing players for the (MLB) draft and Power-5 D-1's.

"I went on a visit and just fell in love with the school. It was great. It's been a dream of mine every since I was a little boy, so we'll see what these two years hold."

Keen was also considering Gardner-Webb and Erskine, he said.