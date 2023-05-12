DARLINGTON, S.C. − It was a moment Azaria Knox wasn't sure would come to fruition, but Friday turned out to be the next step in her basketball journey.

Knox, the Trinity Collegiate School standout point guard, signed with Dillard University and will continue her playing career at the NAIA school in New Orleans.

"It's amazing," Knox said. "I never thought this day would come. I'm just really excited and honestly don't know what to say. It something's that really (became a possibility) just this year when coach Nikki (Teasley) got hired."

Knox was the SCISA 3A Player of the Year this past season and Pepsi Carolina Classic MVP. She averaged 22.6 points, 6.0 assists and 5.0 steals per game.

"The environment at Dillard was very welcoming," Knox said of her decision to choose the Bleu Devils. "It felt like home as soon as a I stepped on campus. The coach there talked to my coach and really liked what she saw in me."