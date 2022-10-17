Trinity Collegiate's Paison earns state swim title in 500 free event

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. – Reese Paison’s strength as a swimmer definitely comes in the longer events, she said.

“I’m not a big-time sprinter,” the Trinity Collegiate School junior said. “I like doing the longer events where I can have more control of what I’m doing.

“So (the 500 free) is definitely one of my better races.”

In fact, she’s the best in the state.

Swimming in her third event Saturday at the North Charleston Aquatics Center, Paison set a new school record with a time of 5:28 in the 500 free to take home the gold – her first individual state crown.

She was also part of last year’s 200 free relay team that won state as well.

“I kind of went blank for a second after I realized I won,” Paison said. “But after that, it’s super-exciting. I’ve been putting in a lot of work…so I had a very good feeling heading into the race.”

And fatigue wasn’t a factor either, Paison said, as she settled into a comfortable pace fairly early.

“During the race, I felt very good – very smooth,” she said. “I was on my tempo and afterward it was just great to see the results of all that hard work.”

Paison credited her coaches and teammates for helping her reach a new level this season, which is her fourth swimming competitively.

“It’s definitely been a great and positive environment, which has allowed me to excel in that event,” she said.

But it was not her only event. Paison wound up in the top three in four events Saturday as the Titans’ girls’ swimming team took third place overall.

She also finished third in the 200 free race and was one leg of both the 200 free relay and 200 medley relay teams that finished second and third, respectively.

“It’s such a good team this year and we’re going to have an awesome team next year, too,” Paison said. “Everyone works well with each other and it’s really exciting to place third overall – especially considering the size of our team.”

Meredith Pace had a pair of third-place finishes for the Titans and she combined with Paison, KK Ervin and Danielle Moeckel on the relay teams.