Trinity Collegiate's Seward signs with Appalachian State golf

DARLINGTON, S.C. − Golf is generally not a sport that most people can pick up and play at a high level quickly.

Trinity Collegiate School's Jack Seward, however, is one of the few exceptions.

Seward only starting playing the game in earnest 2 1/2 years ago, but his skill set has improved dramatically during that span. So much so that on Wednesday he signed to play with NCAA Division I school Appalachian State to further his academic and golf careers.

"I really like all the coaches," Seward said. "Coach (Alan) Cress...everyone up there was super welcoming. I'm just excited to go there."

Seward's visit to Boone, N.C., was one of the key factors in his decision, he said.

"Coach Cress really made it feel like home and I could tell he really wanted me there," he said. "That kind of just drew me in."

Seward was talking to a few other schools, he said, but the Mountaineers' early interest certainly put them in the forefront.

The Titans senior is only in his second year with the school, but has already been a part of a state championship squad. Seward was a key cog in TCS' 2022 title team − the fourth for the program in the last five full seasons.

He was also co-medalist at the qualifier for the U.S. Junior Amateur in June.

"Tournament golf really helps in preparing for the next level," Seward said. "State championships are big because tensions are always high and really gets you ready (for college)."

Like many local golfers, Seward credited his swing coach − Florence Country Club director of instruction and junior golf Paul Woodbury − with helping him improve.

"He really helps us win like we do," Seward said. "He's been a big help to me and everyone around me.

"...My mental game has gotten a lot better; my short game has gotten a lot better. I've been hitting my irons and driver good for a while now, so that's helped."

Titans coach Michael Hawk believes Seward still has another level to reach − one that may even go beyond playing collegiately.

"I think he's got a huge ceiling," Hawk said. "So I think you're going to see him continue to get better and better the more that he's involved in the sport.

"...This team has produced a lot of really good players over the years, and for him to reach this point this quickly is very special. I think once he gets to college, he's going to keep improving and could be a pro one of these days."