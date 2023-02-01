 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
PREP FOOTBALL

Trinity Collegiate's Teal signs with Newberry football

  • Updated
DARLINGTON, S.C. – Trinity Collegiate’s Bridges Teal signed to keep playing football at Newberry.

A SCISA 4A all-state selection, Teal made 46 tackles last season and anchored an offensive line that produced more than 2,500 rushing yards.

BRIDGES TEAL.jpg

Teal
