SUMTER, S.C. – It was, to say the very least, a frustrating afternoon for the Trinity Collegiate School girls’ basketball team.

TCS’ offense never found its rhythm – or its range from beyond the arc – against Northwood Academy in Thursday’s SCISA 4A state semifinal game.

Combined with a strong defensive effort from Northwood Academy, it all spelled the end of the Titans’ season in a 55-37 loss at the Sumter Civic Center.

“We didn’t shoot the ball well, but credit to Northwood,” Trinity coach Nikki Teasley said. “I think the prepared after losing to us by 20 or 30 points at our home court. They did a very good job of making some adjustments.

“Again we didn’t shoot the ball well. It’s not the way we wanted to end (the season), but credit to them for being prepared.”

It was still a tightly-contested matchup in the first half even with TCS’ offensive struggles. The Chargers led 18-16 at the break behind leading scorers Maliyah Birch and Ryian Howard. They also hit a trio of 3-pointers, including two by Birch.

Trinity by contrast did not register a trey in the first half.

That trend continued into the third when Northwood took control. Birch added seven more of her team-high 18 points and the Chargers hit another trio of threes as their lead ballooned to double digits with 3:27 to go.

Trinity’s Tatiana Williamson finally found the back of the net from downtown at the buzzer, but the Titans still trailed 37-27 entering the final frame.

“I think they just played harder,” Teasley said of Northwood. “They played harder, they executed their strategy and overall I think the biggest difference was we didn’t play hard and we didn’t make shots.

“…We didn’t rebound the basketball and we definitely didn’t defend, and you can’t win a game like that.”

A’Zaria Knox connected on another 3-pointer in the fourth for TCS, but by then the hole was too big to dig out of for the Titans. Knox, a senior, finished with a game-high 20 points.

She was the only Trinity player in double figures though as Saleese Kind was next with eight.

Howard finished with 11 for the Chargers (20-7), who will face either Heathwood Hall or First Baptist for the state title on Saturday.

NA 10 8 19 17 – 55

TC 8 8 11 10 – 37

NORTHWOOD ACADEMY (55)

Maliyah Birch 18, Ryian Howard 11, Byrd 6, Wyndham 6, Jones 6, Reyes 5, Tocco 2.

TRINITY COLLEGIATE (37)

A’Zaria Knox 20, S. Kind 8, Williamson 3, Feagin 2, Pierce 2, A. Kind 2.

RECORD: TCS 16-3.