Trinity girls' late surge falls short in 3A semifinal loss to 'Canes

“We made a run, (but) they would hit a layup or a big shot, so we could (only) cut it to five or six,” Snead said. “They had a good game plan. They tried to slow us down and everything. We missed some shots – we missed some layups.”

Snead lamented the fact the Titans were 4 for 14 from the free-throw line in the first half. TCS finished 8 for 16 in total while the Canes were 12 for 22, but 7 for 10 in the fourth quarter.

Trinity’s miscues helped the Canes rally from a 12-point deficit in the second quarter to pull within two at the half – highlighted by senior guard Lexi Grant’s near half-court 3-pointer at the buzzer to cap off a 13-3 run.

Grant, an Appalachian State signee, combined with Winthrop signee Tiana Spann for 32 points and proved to be a potent 1-2 punch for First Baptist. Grant scored 11 points in the second half alone and Spann was a force on the boards with 16 rebounds in the game.

“I was telling them that we want to attack the basket,” Snead said. “Because with (Spann), you get by her, she’s not going to recover. So we were getting there and we missed a couple layups, and then when we did get there and get fouled, we missed the free throws.”