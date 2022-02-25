Trinity girls' late surge falls short in 3A semifinal loss to 'Canes

SUMTER, S.C. – Cornelius Snead could only point to the missed opportunities Friday for his Trinity Collegiate School girls.
Missed shots, missed layups and most of all, missed free throws.
Despite a furious double-digit rally at the end, it all added up to a 67-64 loss to First Baptist on Friday as the Titans saw their season come to an end in the SCISA 3A semifinals at the Sumter Civic Center.
TCS finishes the year at 25-5 while the Hurricanes (21-10) will face either Cardinal Newman or Northwood Academy in the state championship game Saturday at 2:30 p.m.
“First off, let me give First Baptist credit – they played a heckuva game,” Snead said. “We came out a little bit flat and we didn’t get into our rhythm until late in the second half, and it was a little bit too late.”
The Titans trailed 54-39 moments into the final stanza and spent the rest of the period clawing their way back. Trinity pulled to within 62-59 with 44.3 seconds remaining, but First Baptist converted on 4 of 6 free throws down the stretch to offset the comeback.
Trinity’s Kiyomi McMiller hit a 3-pointer with less than five seconds remaining, but Canes senior guard Mia Wysong wasn’t fouled until there was 0.3 seconds left. She hit both shots to seal the victory.
“We made a run, (but) they would hit a layup or a big shot, so we could (only) cut it to five or six,” Snead said. “They had a good game plan. They tried to slow us down and everything. We missed some shots – we missed some layups.”
Snead lamented the fact the Titans were 4 for 14 from the free-throw line in the first half. TCS finished 8 for 16 in total while the Canes were 12 for 22, but 7 for 10 in the fourth quarter.
Trinity’s miscues helped the Canes rally from a 12-point deficit in the second quarter to pull within two at the half – highlighted by senior guard Lexi Grant’s near half-court 3-pointer at the buzzer to cap off a 13-3 run.
Grant, an Appalachian State signee, combined with Winthrop signee Tiana Spann for 32 points and proved to be a potent 1-2 punch for First Baptist. Grant scored 11 points in the second half alone and Spann was a force on the boards with 16 rebounds in the game.
“I was telling them that we want to attack the basket,” Snead said. “Because with (Spann), you get by her, she’s not going to recover. So we were getting there and we missed a couple layups, and then when we did get there and get fouled, we missed the free throws.”
TCS also went cold from behind the arc after the first quarter. The Titans hit three treys in the opening stanza, but only connected on the three more the rest of the game – including two in the fourth.
McMiller led all scorers with 27 points for Trinity, followed by Jaida Cameron with 13 and Zaria Knox with 11.
Yannah Seaberry added 12 points for the Canes and Wysong finished with nine.
FIRST BAPTIST (67)
Lexi Grant 20, Tiana Spann 12, Yannah Seaberry 12, Wysong 9, Walling 9, Brown 6.
TRINITY COLLEGIATE (64)
Kyomi McMiller 27, Jaida Cameron 13, Zaria Knox 11, Davis 8, Feagin 3, Pierce 2.