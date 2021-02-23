Trinity girls pull away late, top Hammond to reach SCISA 3A semifinals

SUMTER, S.C. − Chase Hayes was recognized for scoring her 1,000th career point prior to Tuesday's SCISA 3A quarterfinal matchup against Hammond.
She celebrated with a double-double of 19 points and 11 rebounds to help lead Trinity Collegiate School to a 53-45 victory over the Skyhawks and a berth in Friday's semifinals.
The second-seeded Titans will face top-seeded Northwood Academy at 2 p.m. at the Sumter Civic Center.
Ten of Hayes' points came in the first half in what was a tight contest for most of the game. TCS held a one-point lead after the first stanza and again at halftime.
Things opened up a little bit in the third quarter as McKenzie Davis connected on a pair of 3-pointer for Trinity and Jaida Cameron added another as the Titans built a 35-30 advantage heading into the final quarter of play.
Hammond pulled within two, 38-36, halfway through the stanza, but a 6-0 run gave the Titans all the breathing room they needed.
Davis finished with 11 points for TCS and Cameron wasn't far behind with seven despite dealing with an ankle injury.
Jazmyne Lyde had nine points for Trinity and Zayniah Snow finished with seven to give the Titans a well-rounded offensive attack.
It was the defense that helped carry the day, however, as TCS kept a lid on everyone by Trya Myers. The Skyhawks junior guard led all scorers with 29 points.
Eme McQueen had the next highest total for Hammond with six.
H;8;11;11;15 − 45
TC;9;11;15;18 − 53
HAMMOND (45)
Tyra Myers 29, McQueen 6, Evans 3, Adams 2, Stephens 2.
TRINITY COLLEGIATE (53)
Chase Hayes 19, McKenzie Davis 11, Lyde 9, Cameron 7, Snow 7.