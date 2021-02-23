Trinity girls pull away late, top Hammond to reach SCISA 3A semifinals

SUMTER, S.C. − Chase Hayes was recognized for scoring her 1,000th career point prior to Tuesday's SCISA 3A quarterfinal matchup against Hammond.

She celebrated with a double-double of 19 points and 11 rebounds to help lead Trinity Collegiate School to a 53-45 victory over the Skyhawks and a berth in Friday's semifinals.

The second-seeded Titans will face top-seeded Northwood Academy at 2 p.m. at the Sumter Civic Center.

Ten of Hayes' points came in the first half in what was a tight contest for most of the game. TCS held a one-point lead after the first stanza and again at halftime.

Things opened up a little bit in the third quarter as McKenzie Davis connected on a pair of 3-pointer for Trinity and Jaida Cameron added another as the Titans built a 35-30 advantage heading into the final quarter of play.

Hammond pulled within two, 38-36, halfway through the stanza, but a 6-0 run gave the Titans all the breathing room they needed.

Davis finished with 11 points for TCS and Cameron wasn't far behind with seven despite dealing with an ankle injury.