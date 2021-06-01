Trinity opens season with win over Dalzell

DARLINGTON, S.C. — Grayson Benehaley went 2 for 2 with a double and five RBI as Trinity defeated Dalzell 17-4 in five innings in Junior Legion baseball on Tuesday night.
Teammate Lam Rheuark went 1 for 2 with a triple and three RBI.
Trinity improves to 1-0 and will travel to Dalzell on Thursday at 7 p.m.
D;300;10—4;2;2
T;454;4x—17;9;1
WP: Devin Phillips (3 IP, 1 H, 3 R, 1 ER, 5 BB, 3 K). LP: Ian Fitzpatrick (1 IP, 5 H, 9 R, 9 ER, 3 BB, 0 K).
LEADING HITTERS – T: Cam Jordan 2-2,1 RBI; P.J Monford 1-2, 2B, 2 RBI;Phillips 2-2, 2 RBI; Kam Rheuark 1-2, 3B, 3 RBI; Gates Chapman 1-3, 1 RBI; Grayson Benehaley 2-2, 2B, 5 RBI.
Kingstree 10
Pee Dee Patriots 2
FLORENCE, S.C.— Kingstree’s Henry Swicord went 2 for 4 with a double and four RBI.
Teammate Boyd Casselman added 2 for 5 with three RBI.
Pee Dee Patriots’ Garrison Fields went 2 for 3 with a home run and an RBI.
Teammate Jalen Williams went 1 for 2 with an RBI.
Pee Dee Patriots fall to 0-1 and will travel to Kingstree on Friday at 7 p.m.
K;204;100;3—10;9;1
PDP;100;010;0—2;4;5
WP: Holden Baylor (6 IP, 4 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 0 BB, 2 K). LP: Tanner Lewis (2 IP, 1 H, 5 R, 1 ER, 2 BB, 1 K).