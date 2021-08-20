Trinity rallies past Charlotte Country Day 28-10

DARLINGTON, S.C. – Trinity Collegiate School endured a sluggish start, a lightning delay and a double-digit deficit against Charlotte Country Day on Friday in its season opener.

But thanks to a relentless rushing attack led by Reggion Bennett, the Titans were able to rally for a 28-10 victory at Kraikit Field.

TCS (1-0) hits the road for the next four weeks, beginning with a matchup at Wilson Hall in Sumter on Aug. 27.

Neither team scored in the first quarter, and with less than a minute gone in the second, a lightning delay took both teams off the field for about 40 minutes.

Trinity came back out of sync offensively and fumbled on its first two possessions – with each leading to a Buccaneers' score.

CCD quarterback Josh Boinger found Mason Hudson for a 26-yard strike to put the Bucs up 7-0 and Quinn Kennedy booted a 29-yard field goal moments later to make it 10-0.

But almost on cue, the Titans got just what they needed from standout running back Reggion Bennett. Bennett found a hole and a seam for a 65-yard touchdown run that cut the Bucs’ lead to 10-8 at the break.