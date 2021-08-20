Trinity rallies past Charlotte Country Day 28-10

DARLINGTON, S.C. – Trinity Collegiate School endured a sluggish start, a lightning delay and a double-digit deficit against Charlotte Country Day on Friday in its season opener.
But thanks to a relentless rushing attack led by Reggion Bennett, the Titans were able to rally for a 28-10 victory at Kraikit Field.
TCS (1-0) hits the road for the next four weeks, beginning with a matchup at Wilson Hall in Sumter on Aug. 27.
Neither team scored in the first quarter, and with less than a minute gone in the second, a lightning delay took both teams off the field for about 40 minutes.
Trinity came back out of sync offensively and fumbled on its first two possessions – with each leading to a Buccaneers' score.
CCD quarterback Josh Boinger found Mason Hudson for a 26-yard strike to put the Bucs up 7-0 and Quinn Kennedy booted a 29-yard field goal moments later to make it 10-0.
But almost on cue, the Titans got just what they needed from standout running back Reggion Bennett. Bennett found a hole and a seam for a 65-yard touchdown run that cut the Bucs’ lead to 10-8 at the break.
It was all TCS in the second half as the defense pitched a shutout the rest of the way. Titans quarterback Carter Hardee scored from 2-yards out in the third quarter to put Trinity on top for good and the Titans added TD runs by Tre’ McLeod and Shannon Jackson in the fourth to seal the victory.
TRINITY COLLEGIATE 28, CHARLOTTE COUNTRY DAY 10
CCD 0 10 0 0 – 10
TC 0 8 6 14 – 28
SECOND QUARTER
CCD – Mason Hudson 26 pass from Josh Boinger (Quinn Kennedy kick), 8:55.
CCD – Kennedy 29 FG, 4:50.
TC – Reggion Bennett 65 run (Bennett run), 4:39.
THIRD QUARTER
TC – Carter Hardee 2 run (run failed), 1:08.
FOURTH QUARTER
TC – Tre’ McLeod 12 run (Bennett run), 8:18.
TC – Shannon Jackson 51 run (run failed), 5:19.