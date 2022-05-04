Trinity tabs former UNC, WNBA standout Teasley to lead girls' program

DARLINGTON, S.C. – When it came time to make a decision on a new girls’ basketball coach, there were likely not too many résumés that stood out as much as Nikki Teasley’s did.

But then again, there aren’t too many former Gatorade National Players of the Year, NCAA All-Americans and WNBA champions all rolled into one.

Trinity Collegiate School announced Teasley as the choice to lead its program as the former University of North Carolina and Los Angeles Sparks standout was recently introduced.

Teasley takes over for Cornelius Snead, who accepted a position to coach and be athletic director at St. Margaret’s School in Virginia in April.

“(My career) has been a great experience for me and I’m happy to come back and give back to these young girls and share my experiences and hopefully teach them the lessons that I’ve learned through the sport,” Teasley said.

While playing for St. John’s at Prospect Hall (Frederick, Md.) in high school, Teasley was named the 1996-97 Gatorade National Player of the Year. A top collegiate recruit, she landed at North Carolina under Hall of Fame coach Sylvia Hatchell and became the first player in UNC history (and second in Atlantic Coast Conference history) to score 1,500 points and dish out 600 assists for her career.

Teasley was selected with the fifth overall pick in the 2002 WNBA draft by what was then the Portland Fire. But she was soon traded to the Sparks in a deal that sent her to the defending league champs.

“That was very interesting,” Teasley said of the experience. “But I’m glad it happened. Things happen for a reason.”

She wound up helping the Sparks capture their second consecutive title with a series-clinching 3-pointer in Game 2 of what was then a best-of-three series en route to a strong career.

In 2003, Teasley was named the WNBA All-Star Game MVP. She finished her career as a two-time WNBA All-Star after playing for the Sparks (2002-2005), Washington Mystics (2006-07), Atlanta Dream (2008-09) and Detroit Shock (2009).

She also played professionally overseas for a number of years before family and her children led her to step away from the game as a player.

“Once I had my kids, I retired. And, I started to coach early on,” Teasley said. “I just really love giving back to the young people. It’s important that we teach them some things about life through the sport.”

Investing in the total student-athlete is a top priority, Teasley said, and she brought her family to Trinity. Her brother Mike, who coaches the boys’ team, has also been a source of support.

“It’s always challenging coming in and making a change and being something new,” Teasley said. “I think the biggest thing is just getting the kids to buy in and hopefully understand some of the things I’ve been through and that I’ve learned along the way.”

In terms of what fans can expect on the court, Teasley’s teams will likely resemble her days with the Sparks, she said.

“We were always up and down,” she said. “We hope to make it exciting for our team, our coaches and our fans.”

