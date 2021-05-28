 Skip to main content
Trinity's Adams signs with CIU baseball
PREP ATHLETICS

Trinity's Adams signs with CIU baseball

DARLINGTON, S.C. – The Columbia International University baseball team won the NCCAA World Series this past season, and Jacob Adams is hoping to be part of a back-to-back squad next year.

The Trinity Collegiate School catcher signed with the Rams on Friday at the TCS gym, fulfilling a lifelong dream.

“I’m just so thankful that I’ll be able to realize that dream,” Adams said. “I want to thank my family and my coaches and everyone that’s helped me along the way. I’m just excited and ready to get there and get better.”

Adams chose CIU after getting to know the school and the campus, he said.

JACOB ADAMS.jpg

Adams
