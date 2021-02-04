Trinity's Brand signs with Gardner-Webb football

DARLINGTON, S.C. − Trinity Collegiate School's Tim Brand will continue his football career at Gardner-Webb University (N.C.) after signing with the Southern Conference school this week.
Brand played defensive end for the Titans and registered 44 tackles and nine sacks this past season.
"It's a feeling that I can't compare to anything else − it's amazing," Brand said of signing with the Bulldogs. "It feels like all my hard work has paid off. The coaches and the staff really stood out for me, and the recruiting class is excellent. A lot of the people who are going in I'm already friends with, so can't wait to get there."