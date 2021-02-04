 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Trinity's Brand signs with Gardner-Webb football
0 comments
SIGNING DAY

Trinity's Brand signs with Gardner-Webb football

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

DARLINGTON, S.C. − Trinity Collegiate School's Tim Brand will continue his football career at Gardner-Webb University (N.C.) after signing with the Southern Conference school this week.

Brand played defensive end for the Titans and registered 44 tackles and nine sacks this past season.

"It's a feeling that I can't compare to anything else − it's amazing," Brand said of signing with the Bulldogs. "It feels like all my hard work has paid off. The coaches and the staff really stood out for me, and the recruiting class is excellent. A lot of the people who are going in I'm already friends with, so can't wait to get there."

TIM BRAND.jpg

Brand

 JUSTIN DRIGGERS / MORNING NEWS
0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert