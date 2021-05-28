Trinity's Brumfield inks with Coker soccer

DARLINGTON, S.C. – Trinity Collegiate School midfielder Brook Brumfield signed with Coker University on Friday to continue his soccer career at the collegiate level.

“I’ve been playing since I was little,” Brumfield said. “So it’s great feeling to be able to keep going with both school and soccer at the same time.”

Coker was the place that offered Brumfield the best opportunity to do both, he said.

“Just being close to home was big for me,” Brumfield said. “The coach was also very warm and welcoming and it just felt like the place I need to be.”