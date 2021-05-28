 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Trinity's Brumfield inks with Coker soccer
0 comments
PREP ATHLETICS

Trinity's Brumfield inks with Coker soccer

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

DARLINGTON, S.C. – Trinity Collegiate School midfielder Brook Brumfield signed with Coker University on Friday to continue his soccer career at the collegiate level.

“I’ve been playing since I was little,” Brumfield said. “So it’s great feeling to be able to keep going with both school and soccer at the same time.”

Coker was the place that offered Brumfield the best opportunity to do both, he said.

“Just being close to home was big for me,” Brumfield said. “The coach was also very warm and welcoming and it just felt like the place I need to be.”

BROOK BRUMFIELD.jpg

Brumfield
0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

NFL and NFLPA agree to new salary cap?

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert