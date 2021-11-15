Trinity's Davis signs with Presbyterian College tennis

DARLINGTON, S.C. – McKenzie Davis has played tennis since she was six years old.
The first time she thought about playing at the highest level in college?
“I was about eight or nine,” she said. “I’ve always wanted to play a (Division)-1 sport. I started getting pretty serious about when I was 10 years old.
“I decided to make tennis my main sport.”
Monday was the culmination of a journey that began a decade ago as Davis, the No. 1 singles player for Trinity Collegiate School, signed with the Division I Blue Hose of Presbyterian College.
Davis also plays basketball for the Titans, but tennis has always been at the forefront.
She helped anchor the TCS squad for the past few seasons and was part of the undefeated 2017 squad that defeated Spartanburg Day for the SCISA 2A state championship.
“I went into (the recruiting process) with the goal that I wanted to play D-1, and from junior year I’ve been contacting coaches,” Davis said. “I think I finally found the right fit at PC.”
Davidson and UNC Wilmington were also two of the other schools she considered, both D-1 schools. The coaching staff and the environment at Presbyterian stood out, Davis said.
“PC just honestly felt like a more close-knit-family-type of school,” Davis said. “The coach just made me feel right at home.”
Davis was also grateful that Presbyterian did not lean on her to choose her destination too early. It wasn’t until about two weeks ago that she finally settled on the Blue Hose, she said.
“It’s a lot of pressure contacting all of these coaches and not really knowing where you’re going to go,” Davis said. “PC didn’t pressure me with the idea that I had to decide (early).”
Improving her game will be one of the big goals when she heads to PC, Davis said.
Also, she said, to grow as a leader.
“That’s one of the most important things to me in all the high school sports I play, she said. “I hope to continue to do that at PC.”