Trinity's Davis signs with Presbyterian College tennis

DARLINGTON, S.C. – McKenzie Davis has played tennis since she was six years old.

The first time she thought about playing at the highest level in college?

“I was about eight or nine,” she said. “I’ve always wanted to play a (Division)-1 sport. I started getting pretty serious about when I was 10 years old.

“I decided to make tennis my main sport.”

Monday was the culmination of a journey that began a decade ago as Davis, the No. 1 singles player for Trinity Collegiate School, signed with the Division I Blue Hose of Presbyterian College.

Davis also plays basketball for the Titans, but tennis has always been at the forefront.

She helped anchor the TCS squad for the past few seasons and was part of the undefeated 2017 squad that defeated Spartanburg Day for the SCISA 2A state championship.

“I went into (the recruiting process) with the goal that I wanted to play D-1, and from junior year I’ve been contacting coaches,” Davis said. “I think I finally found the right fit at PC.”