Trinity's Duvall signs with Ave Maria football

DARLINGTON, S.C. − Trinity Collegiate School's William Duvall will continue his football career after signing with Ave Marie University, an NAIA school in Florida, this week.
Duvall played mostly defensive end and some outside linebacker for the Titans this past season and finished with 49 tackles and six sacks.
"It's very nice and this has been a dream of mine for a very long time," Duvall said. "Being able to get a feel for the campus, especially in a year like this, has been extremely valuable to me. I feel like the overall connection with the school was a big thing. The (football) staff there is very experienced and I'm very fortunate to be able to learn from that experience."