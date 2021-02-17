Trinity's Ellis signs with Limestone football

DARLINGTON, S.C. − Cam Ellis took the next step in a lifelong dream Wednesday morning as the Trinity Collegiate School football standout signed with Limestone University.

The Titan linebacker/safety recorded 29 tackles this past season and had two interceptions, including one returned for a touchdown. He'll likely play safety for the Saints, he said.

"It's feels really good," Ellis said. "It's been a longtime dream, and being a senior it's great to know I'll still be playing football next year.

"The coaching staff and the environment and being around everybody really drew me (to Limestone). That was the place that really stood out when I visited them."