DARLINGTON, S.C. − Trinity Collegiate School senior Cayley Harrell will join Bulldog Shooting Sports at Mississippi State University this fall.
Cayley has been a member of the TCS Shotgun Team since 2018, starting as the only female competitor. She competed in trap, skeet and sporting clay events with Moree’s Sportsman Preserve and sporting clays with Trinity Collegiate.
Cayley was selected as the female MVP for the 2020-21 and 2021-22 seasons at TCS and earned a first-place state award for SCISA.