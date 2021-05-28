 Skip to main content
Trinity's Hayes signs with Elizabeth City basketball
DARLINGTON, S.C. – It was a long journey, and one complicated by the COVID-19 pandemic, but Chase Hayes is certainly pleased with the destination.

The Trinity Collegiate School standout wing player signed with Elizabeth City State University on Friday, joining the CIAA squad out of North Carolina.

Hayes averaged almost 13 points for the Titans this past season to help lead them to the SCISA 3A state semifinals.

“It’s a really good feeling,” Hayes said. “I really love Elizabeth City and the atmosphere. The coach really made it feel like home. Practicing with the team, she was really hands-on and it was an amazing process.”

CHASE HAYES.jpg

Hayes
