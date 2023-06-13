LEXINGTON, S.C. – The Country Club of Lexington welcomed 144 of the state’s top ranked junior golfers for the first round of the 65th SCGA Junior Championship Presented by the Heritage Classic Foundation on Tuesday.

Thomas Lamar of Columbia, Sam McMillan of Mt. Pleasant and Trinity Collegiate's Drew Jeffords each finished the day with a score of three-under par 69 to sit tied for the first-round lead.

Roman Mullinax of Lexington, Sage Bradshaw of Bluffton, Coleman Ferguson of Columbia, and Adam Hunt of Columbia sit tied for fourth, each posting a round-one score of two-under par 70.

Five players sit tied for eighth, all carding a first-round score of one-under par 71.

Round two of the 65th SCGA Junior Championship Presented by the Heritage Classic Foundation begins Wednesday at 8 a.m.