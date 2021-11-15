Trinity's June signs with Francis Marion golf

DARLINGTON, S.C. − Trinity Collegiate School's Pake June signed with Francis Marion University on Monday to play golf for coach Mark Gaynor's program.

June won the 68th Grant Bennett Junior Invitational in 2019 and has been a key member of TCS golf team that has won three state titles in the last four seasons. He also recently won the Cheraw Fall Challenge tournament.

"Since I started playing competitively, I knew I wanted to play college golf," June said. "It's probably been about eight or nine years that I've been working to accomplish the goal."

June knew the FMU golf program and most of the players well before signing, and that familiarity helped the Patriots rise above picking High Point or Winthrop, he said.

"I felt like I was wanted there and I'm really good friends with pretty much everyone on the team," June said. "So it was a really easy decision when it came down to it."