Trinity's Mike Teasley is Morning News Boys' Basketball Coach of the Year

DARLINGTON, S.C. – As Mike Teasley celebrated with his team following their SCISA 3A state championship triumph, he couldn’t help but think of how things had come full circle.

Trinity Collegiate defeated Porter-Gaud 63-54 for the title a little less than three months after losing to them by 25 points in what turned out to a be a turning point in the season.

“At that time we were trying to figure out who we were,” Teasley said. “We had a lot of new faces in our program that were trying to figure me out, figure out their roles and figure out their expectations.

“We were at a point where we were really just trying to find our way.”

In a season like no other, with challenges like no other, the Titans did find their way in time for a memorable postseason run – dealing with a COVID-19 shutdown along the way.

Teasley was able to navigate his team through it all – even surpassing what might be considered lofty expectations with several key pieces missing from his state runner-squad of a year ago.

For that, he’s been named the Morning News Boys’ Basketball Coach of the Year.