Trinity's Mike Teasley is Morning News Boys' Basketball Coach of the Year

DARLINGTON, S.C. – As Mike Teasley celebrated with his team following their SCISA 3A state championship triumph, he couldn’t help but think of how things had come full circle.
Trinity Collegiate defeated Porter-Gaud 63-54 for the title a little less than three months after losing to them by 25 points in what turned out to a be a turning point in the season.
“At that time we were trying to figure out who we were,” Teasley said. “We had a lot of new faces in our program that were trying to figure me out, figure out their roles and figure out their expectations.
“We were at a point where we were really just trying to find our way.”
In a season like no other, with challenges like no other, the Titans did find their way in time for a memorable postseason run – dealing with a COVID-19 shutdown along the way.
Teasley was able to navigate his team through it all – even surpassing what might be considered lofty expectations with several key pieces missing from his state runner-squad of a year ago.
For that, he’s been named the Morning News Boys’ Basketball Coach of the Year.
In a sense, it was almost two seasons for Teasley and the Titans, who finished 14-5 overall. They began the year on time, but by Dec. 8 had been exposed to the coronavirus and had to shut down until it was deemed safe to begin again.
“We literally lost 15 games during that span,” Teasley said. “So we were actually trying to find games to play to get us back to where we needed to be basketball-wise and team-wise in terms of coming together.”
Trinity returned to action on Jan. 22 and immediately wound up playing seven games in six days.
“It was exhausting,” Teasley said. “But we felt it was what we needed to do in order to get our kids ready for the postseason.”
The strategy paid off almost immediately. The Titans went 10-2 down the stretch, including 4-0 in region play, and entered the SCISA 3A state tournament as a top seed and a much different squad than the one that took the floor in late November.
After a close call with Ben Lippen (55-52), Trinity beat Augusta Christian 77-66 to secure a berth in the championship game for the second year in a row.
This time the matchup with the Cyclones went much differently. Tre McLeod came out on fire from 3-point range, and the TC defense held Porter-Gaud at bay most of the night to secure the 3A crown.
“I always try to keep it in perspective that this is just the second year under my leadership for Trinity basketball,” Teasley said. “…I think being in the championship game for two straight years – that’s not easy by any stretch. It’s a testament to my staff and our kids buying in.