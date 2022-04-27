Trinity's Muldowney signs with Coker basketball

DARLINGTON, S.C. – Jamie Muldowney enjoyed the Pee Dee so much, he’s decided to continue his basketball career in the area.

Muldowney, the 6-foot-7 Trinity Collegiate School forward, signed with Coker University on Wednesday at the school.

“It’s a good feeling – it’s something we’ve been waiting for for a long time, moving from Ireland to come here and play basketball,” he said. “It’s a dream come true. It’s something I’ve wanted to do for a long time is to play college basketball and now it’s a reality.

“So I’m very excited for the next four years.”

Muldowney averaged nine points, seven rebounds and three assists per game this season for the Titans.