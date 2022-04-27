 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
PREP BOYS' BASKETBALL

Trinity's Muldowney signs with Coker basketball

  • Updated
  • 0

DARLINGTON, S.C. – Jamie Muldowney enjoyed the Pee Dee so much, he’s decided to continue his basketball career in the area.

Muldowney, the 6-foot-7 Trinity Collegiate School forward, signed with Coker University on Wednesday at the school.

“It’s a good feeling – it’s something we’ve been waiting for for a long time, moving from Ireland to come here and play basketball,” he said. “It’s a dream come true. It’s something I’ve wanted to do for a long time is to play college basketball and now it’s a reality.

“So I’m very excited for the next four years.”

Muldowney averaged nine points, seven rebounds and three assists per game this season for the Titans.

JAMIE MULDOWNEY.jpg

Muldowney
0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Watch Now: Related Video

Top 10 2022 NFL draft prospects

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert