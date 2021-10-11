Trinity's Murrell fights back to advance to final qualifying round at Florence Open

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“It just kept building.”

Murrell came all the way back to take the second set 6-3 and carried that momentum into the tiebreaker for a 10-7 victory over Crump.

“It was a really long match,” Murrell said as the duo played for well over two hours. “I’m happy I came out on top and I won.”

She wasn’t the only Titan on the court. Trinity Collegiate senior McKenzie Davis was also competing in singles play for the first time, although she had participated in doubles as a sophomore.

Davis faced Florence Open veteran Joelle Kissell, the No. 9 qualifying seed. Despite a hard push from Davis in the second set, Kissell went on to eventually claim a 6-2, 6-2 victory.

She’ll face seventh-seeded Anastasia Sysoeva at 10 a.m. today on Court 17.

“I got down 0-3 in the second set, and at that point I figured out how to play – how to beat her, but at that point I felt like it was a tiny bit too late for me to come back,” Davis said of her late rally. “The rest of that set I really just played longer points instead of trying to go for too much. A lot of times I worked on coming to the net and she lobbed it overhead or I finished with the overhead.”