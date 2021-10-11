Trinity's Murrell fights back to advance to final qualifying round at Florence Open

FLORENCE, S.C. – Many feelings were swirling around for Alice (Allie) Murrell on Monday.
The Trinity Collegiate School sophomore was excited about being in the McLeod for Health Florence Open for the first time, but there were also some nerves.
And admittedly, there was fatigue.
“I just actually finished a (wild card) tournament (Sunday),” Murrell said. “So I was very tired. I was just looking to have fun and try and put a good match out.”
It turned out to be the first professional victory of her career, as Murrell rallied to knock off the No. 16 qualifying seed Alessandra Crump 5-7, 6-3 [10-7] during the opening round at Dr. Eddie Floyd Florence Tennis Center.
Murrell will now face the No. 4 qualifying seed, Amy Zhu, today on Court 10 for the start of what could turn out to be a very long day of tennis for her and several other area competitors.
Playing in one of the opening matches Monday, Murrell lost a hard-fought 7-5 first set to Crump and was staring at an early exit after falling behind 3-0 in the second set.
“I just told myself to keep going and try and fight and try and come back,” Murrell said. “I started running harder and trying to get to more balls.
“It just kept building.”
Murrell came all the way back to take the second set 6-3 and carried that momentum into the tiebreaker for a 10-7 victory over Crump.
“It was a really long match,” Murrell said as the duo played for well over two hours. “I’m happy I came out on top and I won.”
She wasn’t the only Titan on the court. Trinity Collegiate senior McKenzie Davis was also competing in singles play for the first time, although she had participated in doubles as a sophomore.
Davis faced Florence Open veteran Joelle Kissell, the No. 9 qualifying seed. Despite a hard push from Davis in the second set, Kissell went on to eventually claim a 6-2, 6-2 victory.
She’ll face seventh-seeded Anastasia Sysoeva at 10 a.m. today on Court 17.
“I got down 0-3 in the second set, and at that point I figured out how to play – how to beat her, but at that point I felt like it was a tiny bit too late for me to come back,” Davis said of her late rally. “The rest of that set I really just played longer points instead of trying to go for too much. A lot of times I worked on coming to the net and she lobbed it overhead or I finished with the overhead.”
Davis now switches to doubles play where she and Murrell will take on Madline Man and Laura Marti in the main draw today in one of the final matches of the day (not starting before 1 p.m.).