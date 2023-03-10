DARLINGTON, S.C. − Trinity Collegiate School's standout middle linebacker Jacob Powell will continue his football career at the next level.

Powell will play for Aurora University next season, a NCAA Division III school in Aurora, Illinois.

"It's awesome," he said Friday during a special signing ceremony at the school. "I'm nervous, excited, but most of all thankful for this opportunity to go up there and play.

"...(Aurora) offered me pretty early actually. Went up there and felt very welcome − loved all the coaches and it was a just a really cool place."

Powell was a force for the Titans as he led all Pee Dee SCISA defenders with 106 tackles and had two interceptions as well.